Birdwatching in Oman, Egypt, Libya & Morocco

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) works to promote conservation and protection of birds and the wider environment through public awareness campaigns, petitions and through the operation of nature reserves throughout the United Kingdom.

The RSPB Coventry & Warwickshire Local Group has regular monthly indoor meetings, coach trips to reserves around the country and regular walks around local nature reserves.

On Friday, March 27, at 7:30 pm, RSPB Coventry & Warwickshire is holding an indoor meeting on birdwatching in Oman, Egypt, Libya and Morocco. The meeting will be held at the Baginton Village Hall, Frances Road, Baginton, Coventry, UK.