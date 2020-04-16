Black Wave: Saudi Arabia, Iran & the 40-Year Rivalry

Date and time: Tuesday, April 21, 5:30 to 6:30 pm Eastern European Summer Time (GMT+3)

YouTube Live Event link.

In her new book, “Black Wave: Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the Forty-Year Rivalry That Unraveled Culture, Religion, and Collective Memory in the Middle East,” Emmy-winning journalist and New York Times bestseller Kim Ghattas examines the unraveling of the modern Middle East and why it started with the pivotal year of 1979. With vivid storytelling, extensive historical research, and on-the-ground reporting, Ghattas dispels accepted truths about a region she calls home. Black Wave is both an intimate and sweeping history of the region and will fundamentally alter our understanding of the Middle East.

Tune in for a live online discussion with Ghattas on Tuesday, April 21 from 5:30 to 6:30 pm Eastern European Summer Time (GMT+3) on the Carnegie Middle East Center’s YouTube page. The discussion will be held in English. Viewers may submit their questions in the live chat section during the livestream. For more information, please contact Alexander Müller at alexander.muller@carnegie-mec.org.

Kim Ghattas is a nonresident senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Marwan Muasher is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment, where he oversees research in Washington and Beirut on the Middle East.

Maha Yahya is the director of the Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut.