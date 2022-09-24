Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
BLUE & WHITE INVESTMENT MEETUP @BeautifulIsrael – September 29
Mideast Streets
Israel
Investment
startups

BLUE & WHITE INVESTMENT MEETUP @BeautifulIsrael – September 29

The Media Line Staff
09/24/2022

Thu, 29 Sep 2022 14:00 - 16:30 Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

With over 600 Israeli startups presenting at our worldwide events, our conferences and MeetUps provide a major opportunity via our interactive platforms to meet with Israel’s most innovative and exciting startups.

Join us at the ‘BLUE & WHITE Investment MeetUp’, where select startup companies on the cutting-edge of Israeli technological innovation, will present short pitches and demonstrations. The event will provide a great opportunity to identify breakthrough solutions and attendees will also be given the opportunity to have one-on-one meetings and mingle, following the initial presentations.

Israeli innovation is a role model for the whole world with global ‘players’ frequently visiting Israel to learn all about our technology. It is not for nothing that such a small country with a population of approximately nine million has rightfully earned the description “The Start-Up Nation”

This is a ‘must attend’ opportunity for all interested parties: VC’s, family offices, corporates and angel investors interested in evaluating first-hand the latest in innovative Israeli technologies.

Come and see for yourself!

AGENDA

14:00 – 14:10 Welcome remarks

14:10 – 15:10 Pitching of the startups infront of the audience.

15:10 – 16:30 Meet the investors and mingling

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.