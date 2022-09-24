BLUE & WHITE INVESTMENT MEETUP @BeautifulIsrael – September 29

Thu, 29 Sep 2022 14:00 - 16:30 Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

With over 600 Israeli startups presenting at our worldwide events, our conferences and MeetUps provide a major opportunity via our interactive platforms to meet with Israel’s most innovative and exciting startups.

Join us at the ‘BLUE & WHITE Investment MeetUp’, where select startup companies on the cutting-edge of Israeli technological innovation, will present short pitches and demonstrations. The event will provide a great opportunity to identify breakthrough solutions and attendees will also be given the opportunity to have one-on-one meetings and mingle, following the initial presentations.

Israeli innovation is a role model for the whole world with global ‘players’ frequently visiting Israel to learn all about our technology. It is not for nothing that such a small country with a population of approximately nine million has rightfully earned the description “The Start-Up Nation”

This is a ‘must attend’ opportunity for all interested parties: VC’s, family offices, corporates and angel investors interested in evaluating first-hand the latest in innovative Israeli technologies.

Come and see for yourself!

AGENDA

14:00 – 14:10 Welcome remarks

14:10 – 15:10 Pitching of the startups infront of the audience.

15:10 – 16:30 Meet the investors and mingling