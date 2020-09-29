BodyImage – The Hidden Self with Yakir Elkayam

Date and time: Tuesday, September 29 2020, 6 to 7:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

A workshop combining neurology and movement practice, introducing the sensation of the BodyImage and a way to recognize and work with it.

Our neurological representation of the body is listed in an odd manner on the Cortex as the Homunculus. There, one may find the pixelated resolution of our neurological control on locomotion. Right and left are not even nor up and down. Actually the biggest parts are in the face, lips and tongue. This is where life has started, with us being a mammal, sucking the divine milk. But nowadays, as grownups, what do we know about that image, how can we get access to it, how can it be felt?

The workshop will introduce the sensation of the BodyImage and a way to recognize and work with it.

Yakir Elkayam is an independent researcher exploring the relationship between the anatomical patterns of the body and the mental patterns of the psyche. Yakir gained his B.Ed in Dance-Theater and continued to specialize in the Feldenkrais method and Craniosacral therapy. He is a founder of a bodywork clinic where he applies an integrative Feldenkrais method which draws on Buddhism, Body Awareness, and Anatomy, to advance the alignment of Body and Mind.

The Metamorfosize Project aims to organize events and activities that help heal the collective wounds and fears surrounding Change, Death, and the Unknown. In a time of widespread changes and transformation occurring worldwide, we believe in the importance of this work, in transforming our collective attitudes towards Change such that we no longer fear and avoid it, but embrace it as a natural aspect of the human experience. We believe that Creation, Connection, and Self-Care are the key ingredients in expediting this process, and through events and activities that promote the above, we seek to help the world in birthing Butterflies, one Cocoon at a time.