Book Club: Where She Came From by Helen Epstein
Mideast Streets
Holocaust
Jewish Diaspora
Book
Author

Book Club: Where She Came From by Helen Epstein

The Media Line Staff
05/15/2022

Tue, Jun 7, 2022 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Author Helen Epstein will join us to discuss her work Where She Came From: A Daughter’s Search For Her Mother’s History.

About this event

Please note that the Zoom link to the program can be found at the bottom of your registration confirmation email. This information will also be emailed to you via Eventbrite the day before the event at 9:00 AM EDT and 30 minutes prior to the event.

If you are not able to attend, the program will be recorded and emailed to everyone who registers.

About the Book

After the death of her mother, author and journalist Helen Epstein set out to uncover her mother’s past and to learn more about her grandmother and great-grandmother, victims of the Holocaust. The result is this compelling biography, both a chronicle of three generations of women and a social history of Czechoslovakia’s Jews. We chose to read this book in relation to our upcoming exhibit at the Leo Baeck Institute about the Theresienstadt Ghetto, which will be opening in April.

Click here to watch a discussion with Epstein about her mother’s life and survival in the Holocaust.

About the Author

We will be joined at our meeting by Helen Epstein. The first tenured woman Professor of Journalism at NYU, she is the author of numerous books about her family history. These include the trilogy Children of the Holocaust (1979); Where She Came From: A Daughter’s Search for Her Mother’s History and The Long Half-Lives of Love and Trauma (2018). She published her late mother Franci Rabinek Epstein’s memoir, Franci’s War in 2020-2021, in seven languages. Her latest book is Getting Through It: My Year of Cancer during Covid.

“In Epstein’s expert and sensitive hands, truth becomes not only stranger than fiction, but more magnetic, wise and powerful.” Gloria Steinem

Learn more at www.helenepstein.com.

Finding/Purchasing the Book

Helen Epstein is pleased to provide for purchase signed copies. The cost of $25.00 for a signed copy will be given as a donation to the Leo Baeck Institute. We thank her for her donation to us. This offer is only for within the United States.

To receive a signed copy please send a check or money order for $25.00, made out to the Leo Baeck Institute, to the following address:

Helen Epstein

31 Woodcliffe Rd.

Lexington, MA  02421

Be sure to include the address you wish your copy would be sent to if it is different than the address on your check or money order.

Other Purchase Options:

Plunkett Lake Press

Amazon (paperback)

Amazon (Kindle)

Helen Epstein’s website, further purchase options

Above: Franci Rabinek Epstein and daughter Helen Epstein. New York. c. 1950s. (Courtesy of Helen Epstein).

