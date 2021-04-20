Book Forum: ‘Iran’s Reconstruction Jihad’ by Eric Lob

Wed, Apr 21, 2021 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Rethinking Iran at SAIS presents a virtual book forum with Eric Lob, author of Iran’s Reconstruction Jihad.

About this Event

Join Rethinking Iran at SAIS for a book forum with Eric Lob about his new book Iran’s Reconstruction Jihad.

About the book

Based on over 130 interviews with government officials, revolutionary activists, war veterans, and development experts, this is the first full length study in English to examine the significant yet understudied organization and ministry, Reconstruction Jihad, as a basis for understanding the political and social changes and continuities that have transpired in the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI) over the last four decades. Exploring the success of the Iranian revolution, the state’s development policies, its overall resilience and the conflicting dynamics of its attempts to mobilize and institutionalize activists, Iran’s Reconstruction Jihad is one of the few studies that adopts an institutionalist approach toward analyzing critical aspects of the IRI’s history and politics, with comparative implications for analyzing revolutionary processes and outcomes across other geographic regions and time periods.

Learn more about the book

Participants

Eric Lob is is an associate professor in the Department of Politics and International Relations at Florida International University. His research focuses on the politics of development in the Middle East and beyond. He is the author of the book Iran’s Reconstruction Jihad: Rural Development and Regime Consolidation after 1979 (Cambridge University Press, 2020). His articles have appeared in the International Journal of Middle East Studies, Iranian Studies, Middle East Critique, The Middle East Journal, and Third World Quarterly, among other publications. He received the 2014 Foundation for Iranian Studies annual award for best dissertation and honorable mention for the biannual Association for Iranian Studies Mashayekhi Dissertation Award. In 2013-14, he earned a PhD in Near Eastern Studies from Princeton University and was a postdoctoral research fellow at Brandeis University’s Crown Center for Middle East Studies. He is a Board of Trustees member of the American Institute of Iranian Studies (AIIrS) and a member of the Middle East Studies Association (MESA).

Narges Bajoghli is an Assistant Professor of Middle East Studies at the Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies of Johns Hopkins University and she will be moderating the session.