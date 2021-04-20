Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

"The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry."

Press and Policy Student Program Participant

Carla Warren, University of Houston
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Book Forum: ‘Iran’s Reconstruction Jihad’ by Eric Lob
Mideast Streets
Book
Author
Iran

Book Forum: ‘Iran’s Reconstruction Jihad’ by Eric Lob

The Media Line Staff
04/20/2021

Wed, Apr 21, 2021 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Rethinking Iran at SAIS presents a virtual book forum with Eric Lob, author of Iran’s Reconstruction Jihad.

About this Event

Join Rethinking Iran at SAIS for a book forum with Eric Lob about his new book Iran’s Reconstruction Jihad.

About the book

Based on over 130 interviews with government officials, revolutionary activists, war veterans, and development experts, this is the first full length study in English to examine the significant yet understudied organization and ministry, Reconstruction Jihad, as a basis for understanding the political and social changes and continuities that have transpired in the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI) over the last four decades. Exploring the success of the Iranian revolution, the state’s development policies, its overall resilience and the conflicting dynamics of its attempts to mobilize and institutionalize activists, Iran’s Reconstruction Jihad is one of the few studies that adopts an institutionalist approach toward analyzing critical aspects of the IRI’s history and politics, with comparative implications for analyzing revolutionary processes and outcomes across other geographic regions and time periods.

Learn more about the book

Participants

Eric Lob is is an associate professor in the Department of Politics and International Relations at Florida International University. His research focuses on the politics of development in the Middle East and beyond. He is the author of the book Iran’s Reconstruction Jihad: Rural Development and Regime Consolidation after 1979 (Cambridge University Press, 2020). His articles have appeared in the International Journal of Middle East Studies, Iranian Studies, Middle East Critique, The Middle East Journal, and Third World Quarterly, among other publications. He received the 2014 Foundation for Iranian Studies annual award for best dissertation and honorable mention for the biannual Association for Iranian Studies Mashayekhi Dissertation Award. In 2013-14, he earned a PhD in Near Eastern Studies from Princeton University and was a postdoctoral research fellow at Brandeis University’s Crown Center for Middle East Studies. He is a Board of Trustees member of the American Institute of Iranian Studies (AIIrS) and a member of the Middle East Studies Association (MESA).

Narges Bajoghli is an Assistant Professor of Middle East Studies at the Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies of Johns Hopkins University and she will be moderating the session.

