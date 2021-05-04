Book Launch: ‘The Colonizing Self,’ by Hagar Kotef

Wed, 5 May 2021 17:00 – 19:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Rashid Khalidi, Jeanne Morefield and Rahul Rao in conversation on The Colonizing Self, or: Home and Homelessness in Israel/Palestine

About this Event

The Centre For Comparative Political Thought

and The Centre for Palestine Studies at SOAS, University of London, will host Professor Rashid Khalidi (Columbia), Dr Jeanne Morefield (Birmingham) and Dr Rahul Rao (SOAS) in conversation. Dr Hagar Kotef (SOAS) will respond.

Chair: Dr Sarah El-Kazaz (SOAS)

The Colonizing Self explores the cultural, political, and theoretical apparatuses that enable people and nations to construct a home on the ruins of other people’s homes or to feel that they belong to spaces of dispossession. Moving from readings of Locke and contemporary Israeli TV shows to theorizations of settlers’ violence, Kotef examines the affectual conditions of settler colonialism, showing how violence itself can become an object of attachment in settler societies.

Participant Bios:

Commentators:

Professor Rashid Khalidi is Edward Said Professor of Modern Arab Studies at Columbia University, and author most recently of The Hundred Years War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance, 1917- 2017 (2020).

Dr Jeanne Morefield is Senior Lecturer in Political Theory at the University of Birmingham, and author most recently of Empires Without Imperialism: Anglo American Decline and the Politics of Deflection (2014).

Dr Rahul Rao is Senior Lecturer in Politics at SOAS, and author most recently of Out of Time: The Queer Politics of Postcoloniality (2020).

Author:

Dr Hagar Kotef is Senior Lecturer in Political Theory and Comparative Politics at SOAS. Alongside The Colonizing Self, she is also the author of Movement and the Ordering of Freedom (2015).

This is an online event. Link will be shared with registered participants.