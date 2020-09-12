Donate
Book Launch: ‘The War of Return’ and ‘All the Lies of the Academy’
The Media Line Staff
09/12/2020

Date and time: September 13, 2020, 1 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Join us at Israel’s Government Press Office for an exclusive book launch.

What is the Western indulgence obstructing peace? What is the severe crisis the academy is facing?

Q&A session with best-selling authors Oz and Tamar Almog about their new book All the Lies of the Academy and Einat Wilf, whose new book is The War of Return.

Moderated by Ron Paz, director of GPO foreign media department

