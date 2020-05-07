Date and time: Monday, May 11, 2020, 9 to 10:15 pm Palestine Daylight Time (UTC+3), 7 to 8:15 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1), 2 to 3:15 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonial Conquest and Resistance – book launch with Prof. Rashid Khalidi and Dr. Rana Barakat.

The 20th century for Palestine and the Palestinians has been a century of denial: denial of statehood, denial of nationhood and denial of history. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine is Rashid Khalidi’s powerful response. Drawing on his family archives, he reclaims the fundamental right of any people: to narrate their history on their own terms.

Limited availability. Pre-register here.

Prof. Rashid Khalidi is the Edward Said Chair of Arab Studies at Columbia University and editor of the Journal of Palestine Studies. He is the author of seven books on the Middle East, including Palestinian Identity, Resurrecting Empire and The Iron Cage. His writings on Middle Eastern history and politics have appeared worldwide in respected journals and newspapers.

Dr. Rana Barakat is assistant professor of history and contemporary Arab studies at Birzeit University, Palestine.