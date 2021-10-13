Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Book Talk: Friendly Fire: How Israel Became Its Own Worst Enemy
Mideast Streets
Israel
Security
Ami Ayalon
Book
Author

Book Talk: Friendly Fire: How Israel Became Its Own Worst Enemy

The Media Line Staff
10/13/2021

Thu, Oct 14, 2021 12:00 PM - 12:45 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Register here.

Former Shin Bet Director, Knesset and Cabinet Member Ami Ayalon on Israel’s foundational myths and national security concerns.

About this event

“If Israel becomes an Orwellian dystopia,” writes Ami Ayalon, former Shin Bet Director, “it won’t be thanks to a handful of theologians dragging us into the dark past. The secular majority will lead us there motivated by fear and propelled by silence.”

His recent book chronicles his journey, from kibbutz to decorated commando, naval commander, intelligence chief and cabinet member, and how he came to realize that the sustainable and democratic Jewish homeland for which he repeatedly risked his life, and killed, can only be realized side-by-side with a Palestinian state whose citizens have genuine hope for their own bright future. Hear his story and his solutions for the future.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.