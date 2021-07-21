Book Talk: Is Superman Circumcised?

Thu, Jul 22, 2021 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Tickets ($18) here.

Explore the Jewish origins of the Man of Steel, created by Jewish teens who based their hero’s story on Moses, Samson, and their families.

About this event

Note: This is a 60-minute course running on Thursday, 7/22/2021 @ 2pm-3pm PDT. Upon completed registration, your Zoom invitation will be emailed to you 7 days prior to the start time.

Superman is the original superhero–and he’s Jewish! From his introduction in 1938 as a refugee on the eve of World War II to present day, Superman’s mostly Jewish writers, artists and editors continue to borrow Jewish motifs and experiences for their stories, basing Krypton’s past on Genesis and Exodus, the trial of Lex Luthor on Adolf Eichmann’s, and more.

Author Roy Schwartz presents a fascinating journey through comic book lore, American history, and Jewish tradition.

To purchase the book, please click here.