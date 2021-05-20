Book Talk: Meditations with the Hebrew Letters

Fri, May 21, 2021 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Tickets ($18) here.

Join Gilla Nissan and Rabbi Pinchas Giller to discuss self-expression, Hebrew letters and kabbalah, exploring language and creativity.

About this event

Note

: This is a 60-minute class running on Friday, 5/21/2021 @ 10am-11am PDT. Upon completed registration, your Zoom invitation will be emailed to you 7 days prior to the start time.

Gilla Nissan has been exploring the ancient knowledge and intrinsic power of the twenty-two letters of the Hebrew alphabet as a powerful source of personal transformation, creativity and self-growth.

Join her and Rabbi Pinchas Giller to explore the meeting points of visual expression, language and kabbalah, as they launch her new book, which guides readers through this spiritual journey of self-discovery.

To purchase, please click here.