Book Talk: ‘Period. End of Sentence’

Award-winning author Anita Diamant’s latest book inspires period positive activism worldwide.

About this event

When the documentary Period. End of Sentence. won an Oscar in 2019, producer and founder of The Pad Project Melissa Berton told the audience, “A period should end a sentence, not a girl’s education.” Understanding the role of blood has played in the Jewish narrative through our histories has dictated how we interact with our bodies, with our partners and with our communities. Discover how a small community of teenagers decided to add their wisdom to the conversation and uplift the world.

Continuing that revolutionary spirit, New York Times bestselling author and award-winning journalist Anita Diamant’s recent collection of essays Period: End of Sentence, A New Chapter in the Struggle For Menstrual Justice, seeks to inspire period positive activism around the globe.

Join them in conversation with Rabbi Sherre Hirsch to discuss their collaboration, the global fight for menstrual equity and how Jewish values inspire their paths.

