Book Talk: Squirrel Hill with Mark Oppenheimer

A Jewish community on the road to healing.

Join author Mark Oppenheimer for a conversation around the Squirrel Hill Tree of Life Synagogue shooting and its aftermath.

In his new book Squirrel Hill, Mark Oppenheimer paints a piercing portrait of the struggles and triumphs of a singular community in the wake of unspeakable tragedy that highlights the hopes, fears, and tensions all Americans must confront on the road to healing.

Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh, is one of the oldest Jewish neighborhoods in the country, known for its tight-knit community and the profusion of multigenerational families. On October 27, 2018, a gunman killed eleven Jews who were worshipping at the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill–the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in American history. Many neighborhoods would be understandably subsumed by despair and recrimination after such an event, but not this one. Mark Oppenheimer poignantly shifts the focus away from the criminal and his crime, and instead presents the historic, spirited community at the center of this heartbreak.

Join him to discuss the tragedy and the resilience found in Squirrel Hill, a resilience that is inspirational to any place burdened by discrimination and hate.