BookPeople Presents: Victoria Jamieson & Omar Mohamed

Date and time: Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 4 to 6 pm Center Daylight Time

Join us for a conversation with Texas Bluebonnet Award winner Victoria Jamieson & Omar Mohamed!

We’re so excited for our first BookKids virtual event! Come listen to Victoria Jamieson and Omar Mohamed, who will be sharing this true story told in graphic novel form, WHEN STARS ARE SCATTERED! Join us on Zoom on April 29 at 4 pm CDT. This event is in partnership with the Anti-Defamation League’s No Place for Hate initiative and will be moderated by ADL Director of Education Jillian Bontke.

DIGITAL DOORS OPEN: 3:50 PM CST

EVENT START: 4:00 PM CST (once all attendees are checked in)

About When Stars are Scattered:

Heartbreak and hope exist together in this remarkable graphic novel about growing up in a refugee camp, as told by a Somali refugee to the Newbery Honor-winning creator of Roller Girl.

Omar and his little brother, Hassan, arrived in Dadaab, a refugee camp in Kenya, seven years ago. Their father was killed the day they left home, and they haven’t seen their mother since they joined their neighbors who were fleeing to Dadaab. Now Omar is eleven and Hassan is nine, and Omar has quit school to look after his brother, who has an intellectual disability. When Omar is given the opportunity to return to school and carve out a future for himself and Hassan, he feels torn. He loves school and could have the opportunity to earn a coveted scholarship to a North American university—and with it a visa for himself and Hassan. But is it worth the risk and heartache of leaving his vulnerable brother for hours each day?

About Victoria Jamieson: Victoria Jamieson is the creator of All’s Faire in Middle School and the Newbery Honor Book Roller Girl. She received her BFA in illustration from the Rhode Island School of Design and worked as a children’s book designer before becoming a freelance illustrator. She has also worked as a portrait artist aboard a cruise ship and has lived in Australia, Italy, and Canada.

About Omar Mohamed: Omar Mohamed spent his childhood at the Dadaab camp after his father was killed and he was separated from his mother in Somalia. He devoted everything to taking care of his younger brother, Hassan, and to pursuing his education. He now lives in Lancaster, PA, with his wife and five children, and works at a center to help resettle other refugees.