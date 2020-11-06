Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

Books and Babies: Reproductive Literacy among Haredi Women in Israel
Mideast Streets
Ultra-Orthodox
women
Israel
reproductive health care

Books and Babies: Reproductive Literacy among Haredi Women in Israel

The Media Line Staff
11/06/2020

Date and time: Thu, Nov 12, 2020 12:00 noon – 1:00 PM Eastern Standard Time

Register here.

The Schusterman Center for Israel Studies invites you to our seminar, “Books and Babies: Reproductive Literacy among Haredi Women in Israel”

Michal Raucher is an Assistant Professor of Jewish Studies at Rutgers University. Her research lies at the intersection of Israel studies, religious ethics, Jewish studies, and the anthropology of women and gender. She is interested in how Jewish women in the US and Israel push boundaries, reinforce norms, and construct moral worlds.

Dr. Raucher conducted ethnographic research on reproductive ethics of Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) Jewish women in Israel. For two years she interviewed ultra-Orthodox women in their homes in Jerusalem and spoke to them about their reproductive lives. Her book, which is based on this research, was published by Indiana University Press in November 2020. It is titled “Conceiving Agency: Reproductive Authority among Haredi Women”. Michal is currently conducting ethnographic research on the ordination of women in Orthodox Judaism in Israel and America. She has also published on embodiment in Judaism, the study of Orthodoxy and gender, sexuality and gender in Judaism, religion and bioethics, abortion legislation in Israel, and female religious advisors on the Internet.

Schusterman Seminars are advanced seminars geared toward faculty and graduate students, and open to all, presenting the latest research in Israel Studies to the Schusterman Center community and beyond.

Free and open to all. Registration required to receive Zoom link. Details and registration here.

