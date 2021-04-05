Tue, Apr 6, 2021 12 noon to 1:30 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

The Elie Wiesel Center for Jewish Studies presents a series of Zoom conversations with the authors of important new books in Jewish Studies.

Tuesday, April 6, 12 noon

Amy-Jill Levine & Marc Brettler

The Bible With and Without Jesus: How Christians and Jews Read the Same Stories

Boston University’s Books at the Center Series is presented by BU’s Elie Wiesel Center for Jewish Studies. The series is funded in part by the Leon and Alice F. Newton Family Lecture Fund. The talks are free and open to the public.

