Sat, Aug 21, 2021 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Tickets (₪52.50) here.

Breaking Sound Tel Aviv feat. Roy Kornblum, Dror, MAIYANAI

About this event

We showcase the hottest emerging artists & bands in premium locations around the city. #BreakingSoundtelaviv

FEATURING — Breaking Sound Tel Aviv feat. Roy Kornblum, Dror, MAIYANAI

GET TO KNOW THE ARTISTS:

With a combined total of 2.4k monthly listeners on Spotify, Roy Kornblum talking about less-talked topics to show them from a different perspective and through a fusion of many genres, Dror bringing old school vibes paired with modern production to create his Texas swagger, and MAIYANAI ‘s music expressing thoughts of inner conflicts, low points and self-demons, through refreshing and unapologetic indie pop music – this is an exclusive line-up not to be missed.

18+. Please bring ID.

Ticket Prices:

₪50 ADV

₪60 Day of Show

Set Time: 19:00

IMPORTANT – PLEASE READ!

– Seats will be available on a first come, first served basis

For larger groups of 10+, please contact info@amightylambproduction.com for pricing.

No professional video or photography equipment permitted in the venue without prior approval.

No refunds.

We are live 24/7 365 on Breaking Sound Radio – download our app & stay up to date with exclusive show information and special guests here: https://apps.apple.com/app/id1512189377?ls=1

Follow our official NMF Spotify playlist for this weeks hottest releases: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4LGXoDVXOyihpnehu5bF2N?si=Sl6EVsuyRDa6JZ7_Vrrkyg

Sponsored By:

HYPE: The only worldwide official street style fashion brand for clothing, bags, accessories, & more. Supporting emerging artists by giving free merch (T-shirt, mask, bags) to the first 20 patrons who arrive at a Breaking Sound showcase.

Spirit Airlines: Music for Miles – Helping emerging music talent travel and tour, empowering them to spread their creativity across the globe.