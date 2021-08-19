Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Breaking Sound Tel Aviv feat. Roy Kornblum, Dror, MAIYANAI
Mideast Streets
music
Tel Aviv
Israel

Breaking Sound Tel Aviv feat. Roy Kornblum, Dror, MAIYANAI

The Media Line Staff
08/19/2021

Sat, Aug 21, 2021 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Tickets (₪52.50) here.

Breaking Sound Tel Aviv feat. Roy Kornblum, Dror, MAIYANAI

About this event

We showcase the hottest emerging artists & bands in premium locations around the city. #BreakingSoundtelaviv

FEATURING — Breaking Sound Tel Aviv feat. Roy Kornblum, Dror, MAIYANAI

GET TO KNOW THE ARTISTS:

With a combined total of 2.4k monthly listeners on Spotify, Roy Kornblum talking about less-talked topics to show them from a different perspective and through a fusion of many genres, Dror bringing old school vibes paired with modern production to create his Texas swagger, and MAIYANAI ‘s music expressing thoughts of inner conflicts, low points and self-demons, through refreshing and unapologetic indie pop music – this is an exclusive line-up not to be missed.

18+. Please bring ID.

Ticket Prices:

₪50 ADV

₪60 Day of Show

Set Time: 19:00

IMPORTANT – PLEASE READ!

– Seats will be available on a first come, first served basis

For larger groups of 10+, please contact info@amightylambproduction.com for pricing.

No professional video or photography equipment permitted in the venue without prior approval.

No refunds.

We are live 24/7 365 on Breaking Sound Radio – download our app & stay up to date with exclusive show information and special guests here: https://apps.apple.com/app/id1512189377?ls=1

Follow our official NMF Spotify playlist for this weeks hottest releases: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4LGXoDVXOyihpnehu5bF2N?si=Sl6EVsuyRDa6JZ7_Vrrkyg

Sponsored By:

HYPE: The only worldwide official street style fashion brand for clothing, bags, accessories, & more. Supporting emerging artists by giving free merch (T-shirt, mask, bags) to the first 20 patrons who arrive at a Breaking Sound showcase.

Spirit Airlines: Music for Miles – Helping emerging music talent travel and tour, empowering them to spread their creativity across the globe.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.