Bridging the Awareness Gap in Arabic Children’s Literature
Mideast Streets
Literature
Arabic
Children

Bridging the Awareness Gap in Arabic Children’s Literature

The Media Line Staff
01/02/2021

Wed, 13 Jan 2021, 5:30 to 7 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

The seminar will present Hadi Badi’s founders and their work. It will also provide an overview about Arabic children’s and young adult literature and how the initiative is trying to bridge the awareness gap when it comes to the use of Arabic language, learning, and culture for young people.

Hadi Badi is an initiative that aims to promote children’s and young adult literature and creative learning in Arabic worldwide. Launched in January 2019, Hadi Badi evolved organically from the interest and engagement of its founders in Arabic children’s literature.

Four Egyptian women passionate about Arabic language, literature, and creative learning are behind Hadi Badi:

  • Hend Badawy, Play Therapist and Place2Be School Project Manager, London, UK
  • Miranda Beshara, Writer, Editor, and Translator, Paris, France
  • Raneem Hassan, Child Psychiatrist, Cairo, Egypt
  • Soheir Abaza, Writer & Teacher, MA in Creative Writing and Teaching, Goldsmiths, University of London

Hadi Badi is participating in the 2021 Digital Storytelling Festival

This event will be held online, a zoom link will be sent out nearer to the time to registered attendees only.

