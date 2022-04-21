The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Bringing the DESERT to Tel Aviv
high-tech
Energy
Innovation
water
Tel Aviv
Israel

Bringing the DESERT to Tel Aviv

The Media Line Staff
04/21/2022

Starts on Tue, Apr 26, 2022 5:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

DeserTech meetup with Enel and Agmon & co Law Firm. For 1:1 meeting – please email sharong@israelinnovation.org.il

About this event

Are you a renewable energy/ infrastructure tech/ water tech startup and want to collaborate with one of the biggest renewable energy companies in the world?

We are DeserTech, a desert technologies community, based in the Negev.

We invite you to understand how your solution can tackle desert challenges, and learn about the growing market of DeserTech.

Desertech is water, infrastructure, renewable energy, and agriculture technologies tackling one or more of the desert challenges: water scarcity, extreme climate, land degradation, and marginal living.

Enel is one of the world’s biggest innovative energy companies. Now, it’s looking for Israeli DeserTech solutions for its needs in arid and marginal areas.

Agmon & co Law Firm has vast experience in the renewable energy market, they will provide their point of view on the market, and share some of their insights. also, lawyers will attend the event and will be happy to answer your questions on the topic.

Agenda:

17:30 Networking and 1:1 Meetings we will schedule in advance

18:00 DeserTech challenges and solutions

18:15 Agmon Law Firm will give their input on energy corporate-startups collaboration

18:30 Enel’s challenges in arid and marginal areas

19:00 Networking and 1:1 meetings scheduled in advance

Please send an email to sharong@israelinnovation.org.il if you wish to set up a 1:1 meeting with Enel’s innovation team representatives. There is a limited number of time slots, so please hurry up 🙂

The main session will be in English

