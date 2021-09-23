Building a Better World

Thu, Sep 23, 2021 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

This past year exposed so many things about our nation that were broken well before the pandemic—racial injustice, inequities in housing and health care, and exploitation of workers, to name a few. As our community looks together to the year ahead, how can we repair and rebuild a better system that upholds respect and dignity for all? Learn with Rabbi Nora about the intersection between justice and the holiday of Sukkot, and hear from Hilary Klein, interim DC Legislative Director at Jews United for Justice (JUFJ), about local efforts to lift up the rights of workers in DC.

This event has been generously underwritten by The Revada Foundation of the Logan Family.

