Building a Bridge to Change the Course of the Arab-Israeli Conflict
Mideast Streets
Arab-Israeli conflict
Human Rights
women

Building a Bridge to Change the Course of the Arab-Israeli Conflict

The Media Line Staff
03/10/2021

Thu, 11 Mar 2021, 6:30 to 8 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

WomenBeing online lectures will join academics and practitioners from all over the world in one-hour lectures about feminist research.

The lecturer:

Giulia Martini holds a master’s degree in Human Rights and Multi-level Governance from the University of Padova, Italy. As a passionate human rights defender, she is striving to generate a positive impact in other’s people lives, devoting her studies and researches to the protection and development of the rights of those minorities who are particularly suffering in critical situations.

Then, she made a research focusing on the situation in the Middle East, in particular in Palestine and Israel, to analyse the role of organizations made up of women, who move and take action for the recognition, defense and promotion of their rights. The opportunity to get in touch with the Palestinian / Israeli associative world, in particular, precisely, with the one organized and directly managed by women, gave her the possibility to enter a new perspective and “touch” that reality.

She chose to become a human rights defender motivated by a belief in a strong power of solidarity, collaborating alongside other women and girls who do not have the possibility to speak out.

