Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Building Your Online Store Masterclass
Mideast Streets
E-commerce
Dubai
United Arab Emirates

Building Your Online Store Masterclass

The Media Line Staff
11/01/2021

Tue, Nov 2, 2021 6:00 PM - Wed, Nov 17, 2021 7:00 PM Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

Register here.

Location: The Co-Dubai, Office 304 Saaha Offices Block B, Souk Al Bahar Downtown, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

View Map

Learn how to build an online store for your business.

About this event

Are you thinking of launching an online business? Join The Co-Dubai’s new E-commerce Masterclass starting October. This course module is a part of our E-commerce Masterclass series. It will be held in-person at our venue in Downtown Dubai.

Learn how to build your online store from scratch using the WooCommerce platform. In this module, we will have 6 practical sessions. We will also work on integrations like Apple Pay, Google Analytics, Facebook Shop, CDN, and Jetpack to make it fully professional.

See details & all masterclass modules: https://learning.theco.me/ecommerce-masterclass/

E-Commerce Masterclass Outcomes:

– Launch your brand and online store with the ability to accept online payments.

– Source & import products from anywhere in the world

– Run marketing campaigns on various channels like Instagram, Facebook & Google.

– Sell your products on major online marketplaces like Amazon & Noon

Post the sessions, each participant will have a 1:1 mentor session with our experts.

Any questions? Contact Rein at +971 58 507 4273

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.