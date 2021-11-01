Building Your Online Store Masterclass

Tue, Nov 2, 2021 6:00 PM - Wed, Nov 17, 2021 7:00 PM Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

Learn how to build an online store for your business.

About this event

Are you thinking of launching an online business? Join The Co-Dubai’s new E-commerce Masterclass starting October. This course module is a part of our E-commerce Masterclass series. It will be held in-person at our venue in Downtown Dubai.

Learn how to build your online store from scratch using the WooCommerce platform. In this module, we will have 6 practical sessions. We will also work on integrations like Apple Pay, Google Analytics, Facebook Shop, CDN, and Jetpack to make it fully professional.

See details & all masterclass modules: https://learning.theco.me/ecommerce-masterclass/

E-Commerce Masterclass Outcomes:

– Launch your brand and online store with the ability to accept online payments.

– Source & import products from anywhere in the world

– Run marketing campaigns on various channels like Instagram, Facebook & Google.

– Sell your products on major online marketplaces like Amazon & Noon

Post the sessions, each participant will have a 1:1 mentor session with our experts.

Any questions? Contact Rein at +971 58 507 4273