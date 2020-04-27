Bukharian Community Tour in Rego Park

Date and time: May 3, 2020, 3 to 6 pm Eastern Daylight Time

Location: Bukharian Jewish Community Center, 10616 70th Avenue, Queens, NY 11375

Cost: $62.00 + $5.40 fee including a meal, entertainment, and tour

Tickets here.

We are pleased to invite you to join and embark on a walking tour of several fascinating neighborhoods in Queens, NY; also known as Registan Park (Rego Park) and Bukharian Broadway (Forest Hills).

Learn about the Jewish community that has lived along the Silk Road for over 2000 years. Look at periods of Jewish emigration from Central Asia, and visit the one and only Bukharian Jewish Museum to understand the essence of the Bukharian Jewish culture.

Together we will attempt to recreate the atmosphere of the time, and learn about the everyday life of Bukharian immigrants, their hardships, and hopes, their failures, and achievements.

The tour will conclude with a traditional lunch.

Tour will include:

Visit to the Bukharian Jewish Museum

Walking tour of the neighborhood

Visit to synagogue

Lunch at the Bukharian Restaurant (Glatt Kosher -VHQ)

This walking tour is in English and/or Russian.

Space is limited!

For more information, please call 914-364-2572.

This project is brought to you by Jewish Silk Road Tours Inc. in partnership with Bukharian Jewish Congress of USA and Canada, Center for Traditional Music and Dance, with the generous support of COJECO.

(This project was piloted as part of the Center for Traditional Music and Dance’s Central Asian Community Cultural Initiative during Yiddish NY 2017.)