Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
But You Don’t Look Middle Eastern: A Discussion on MENA+ Identity
Mideast Streets
MENA
United Kingdom

But You Don’t Look Middle Eastern: A Discussion on MENA+ Identity

The Media Line Staff
02/12/2021

Fri, 12 Feb 2021 12:00 - 14:00 GMT

Register here.

A town hall discussion on MENA+ identity and how it is viewed in the UK industry.

About this Event

From our town hall meetings, patterns of prejudice facing MENA+ performers have emerged, including a sense that the MENA+ experience is consistently forced into a space that is visually ‘othered’. This leaves our members feeling they are ‘too ethnic for everyman roles but not ethnic enough for their own representation’. There is further othering of Afro-MENA performers whose ‘MENA-ness’ is also called into question. The alternative is our roles are given to non-MENA+ actors who fulfill a certain stereotyped ‘look’ but do not represent the language or experiences they portray.

In this town hall event, an invited panel of guests will lead a discussion on how MENA+ identity is viewed in the UK industry, how that differs from the lived experience and what we as a community can do to change it. A casting director will be demystifying the process, a working agent will be discussing the situation from the business side and a MENA+ representative from BFI will provide insights into representation on a wider industry level, alongside a working MENA+ actor.

During the discussion, we will be looking further at key points that emerge and discuss them in smaller breakout, looking for actionable steps we can take as a community to continue to blossom and thrive in the arts.

The event will end with a Q&A with the invited panel.

Guests

TBC

Live captioning will be available in the event through ZOOM. Should you have any other access requirements, please get in touch on info@menaarts.uk

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.