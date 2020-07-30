By the Rivers of Babylon – A Virtual Tour of the Expulsion from Israel

Date and time: Thursday, July 30, 2020, 10 to 11 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Join Beth Tzedec and Hartuv Tours on Zoom for a virtual journey into Israel, Syria, Lebanon and Iraq, unencumbered by borders but steeped in history and legacy. This Tishah B’av, we will virtually experience life just after the destruction of the First and Second Temple. Using maps, videos, text study, images and songs, we will explore these lands as they are, and as they once were.

Our tour will be led by Josh Hartuv, a tour guide in Israel since 2017. He grew up in Hamilton, Ontario and was a camper at Ramah Canada and a later Rosh Edah. After graduating from York University, he made aliyah at age 22 with the Garin Tzabar program to Kibbutz Saad and enlisted in the Paratroopers as a lone soldier for two years. He loves to show people of all ages from all over the world his favorite sites and tell the stories that made this land so fascinating. He has been leading virtual tours of Israel since the COVID-19 outbreak began.