C++ ile Güvenli Asenkron Haberleşme
Thursday, December 22 · 8 - 9:30pm Turkey Time (UTC+3)
Register here.
C++ Türkiye Topluluğu olarak bu etkinliğimizde sizlere C++ ile güvenli asenkron haberleşme tekniklerini anlatıyor olacağız.
This year light a candle for truth and democracy.
Support The Media Line 365 nights a year in shining the light of trusted news.
Thursday, December 22 · 8 - 9:30pm Turkey Time (UTC+3)
Register here.
C++ Türkiye Topluluğu olarak bu etkinliğimizde sizlere C++ ile güvenli asenkron haberleşme tekniklerini anlatıyor olacağız.
The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.
We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.