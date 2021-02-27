Sun, Feb 28, 2021 10:00 PM - 11:00 PM Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Tickets ($22.29) here.

Join us to fascinating guided online tour in Israel to discover the beautiful Theater, hippodrome, reef palace and more from this Roman and

About this Event

Find why here Herod have decided to establish a port city.

Learn about the Roman Architecture and culture through a tour in Israel’s most visited site by tourist in a Virtual live tour with Panoramic photos, aerial views, drone images and maps, all guided by an Israeli licensed tour guide.

At the end of the tour you will understand Caesarea’s key role in the Roman empire era.

This Zoom meeting is guided by an Israeli licensed tour guide and open for Q&A.

Tickets are sold with Paypal as a payment provider. You do NOT need a Paypal account, you can choose the option to pay with Debit or Credit card.

Review:

Irina wrote a review May 2020

Very well prepared, excellent clear images, and very interesting. A nice experience ahead of an in-person visit! Definitely worth it to do a virtual overview, for large scale understanding of the site and history. Thank you! Hope to see you in person soon!