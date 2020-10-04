Café Sci – Revealing the Secrets of Ancient Egypt Through Bioarchaeology

Date and time: Tuesday, October 6, 2020, 7 to 8:30 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

We’ll be joined by Dr Christina Stantis on Tuesday 6 October from 7.00pm until 8.30pm.

Ancient texts recount an invasion of ancient Egypt by the Hyksos, sweeping in from the northeast on chariots with innovative bronze weaponry, but is that what really happened? Modern archaeological techniques are changing the way we view this enigmatic 15th Dynasty of ancient Egypt – the first time Egypt came under foreign rule. Join us to discover how scientific research at BU is revealing an ancient, interconnected world.

