Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Café Sci – Revealing the Secrets of Ancient Egypt Through Bioarchaeology
Mideast Streets
Egypt
Archaeology
biology

Café Sci – Revealing the Secrets of Ancient Egypt Through Bioarchaeology

The Media Line Staff
10/04/2020

Date and time: Tuesday, October 6, 2020, 7 to 8:30 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Join our online Café Scientifique, where you can explore the latest ideas in science and technology in a relaxed setting.

At Café Scientifique, you can explore the latest ideas in science and technology in a relaxed setting. Enjoy listening to a short talk before engaging in debate and discussion with our guest speaker and audience.

We’ll be joined by Dr Christina Stantis on Tuesday 6 October from 7.00pm until 8.30pm.

Ancient texts recount an invasion of ancient Egypt by the Hyksos, sweeping in from the northeast on chariots with innovative bronze weaponry, but is that what really happened? Modern archaeological techniques are changing the way we view this enigmatic 15th Dynasty of ancient Egypt – the first time Egypt came under foreign rule. Join us to discover how scientific research at BU is revealing an ancient, interconnected world.

Please note that before placing an order, you will be asked to agree to Bournemouth University’s terms and conditions (see below). Please read these terms carefully and make sure you understand them before ordering any Products. Bournemouth University’s Online Event Terms and Conditions

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.