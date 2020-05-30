Cairo Technology Week 2020

Date and time: Monday, June 15, 2020, 9 am to Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 10 pm Eastern European Time (UTC+2)

Location: Heliopolis Towers Hotel. El Shaheed Sayed Zakaria, Sheraton Al Matar, Cairo Governorate 11736 Egypt

Cost: Free

Register here.

Cairo Technology Week is the most exclusive technology event which brings together global vendors, technology providers, systems integrators and the most influential ICT decision-makers from various sectors such as banking & financial services, manufacturing, insurance, government, education, media & publishing, energy, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, healthcare, telecommunications, construction & real estate, transportation & freight, technology & services, travel & leisure and retail.

Cairo Technology Week features comprehensive diverse technologies: Access Control Security – Advertising Technology – Application Performance Management – AR/VR – Artificial Intelligence – Automation – Autonomous Vehicles – Behavioral Analytics – Biometrics – Blockchain – Big Data/Analytics – Business Intelligence Solutions – Business Process Management – Cable/Fiber Optic Technology – Cloud Computing – Communication Network Solutions – Consumer Technology – CRM Solutions – Database and Data Management – Data Centers – Digital Marketing – Digital Photography & Video – Drons & UAVs – E-Commerce Solutions – Enterprise Hardware – FinTech – HR Solutions, Recruitment & Training – Industry 4.0 – IoT – IP Technology – Large Format Display – M2M – Mobile Content/Apps – Mobile Accessories & Peripherals – Mobiles, PC’s, Laptop & Tablets – Mobility Enterprise Solutions – Navigation Devices – Network Components – Network Diagnostics – Network Infrastructure – Office Print & Automation – POS Solutions & Services – Print Accessories & Supplies – Projectors & Displays – Retail Technology – RFID – Robotics – Satellite Communications Solutions – Security – Smart Cards – Smart Education – Smart Government – Smart Health – Smart Home – Smart Manufacturing – Smart Transport – Smart Utility – SMB Solutions – Space Tech – Teleconference Solutions – Test & Measuring Systems – Transport & Logistics – Video Surveillance – Wearable Technology – Wireless Technology – 5G/4G/LTE