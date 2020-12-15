Can Backgammon Bring Peace to the Middle East?

Sun, Dec 20, 2020, 1 to 2 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Tickets ($0-$9) here.

The co-founder of Kulna Yerushalayim, Zaki Djemal, explores the power of the backgammon game in bringing down barriers and breaking bridges between the Jews and Arabs of Jerusalem. The Harvard graduate, who was selected for the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for emerging tech business leaders, is fully devoted to the mission and success of interfaith coexisting in Israel.

Join Zaki to learn how backgammon can bring peace to the Middle East by visiting.

This lecture is part of the series: ‘Like Dreamers: inspirational stories from Israel’

As the COVID-19 pandemic drives us physically apart, inspiration is here to bring us closer together. The Jerusalem Parliament has joined forces with entrepreneurs, innovators, artists, and social activists in a series of ‘boutique’ inspirational conversations about Israel’s new society yet to be seen. Enjoy fascinating conversations, hear compelling stories, and discover the new Israel from the comfort of your home. From the heart of Israel comes a powerful variety of speakers that will share their authentic story in the development of the new vision for Israel’s society.