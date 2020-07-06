Can Saudi Arabia Emerge Stronger from COVID-19?

Date and time: Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 4 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Cinzia Bianco, Gulf research fellow, European Council on Foreign Relations

Gregory Gause, head, International Affairs Department and professor, John H. Lindsey ‘44 Chair, Bush School of Government and Public Service

John Sfakianakis, head of research, Gulf Research Center; associate fellow, Middle East and North Africa Program, Chatham House

Mark C Thompson, senior associate fellow, head of the Socioeconomic Unit, King Faisal Center for Research & Islamic Studies

Moderator: Sanam Vakil, deputy director and senior research fellow, Middle East and North Africa Program, Chatham House

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a visible impact on Saudi Arabia’s economy. The combination of low oil prices and lockdown measures has led to disruptions in critical economic sectors, a widening fiscal deficit and downgraded growth prospects that are expected to alter government commitments to Vision 2030. These challenges also come amid a controversial oil price war and ensuing OPEC+ production cuts, challenges in the US-Saudi relationship, the war in Yemen and ongoing tensions with Iran. The G20 to be held in Riyadh in November was expected to showcase Saudi Arabia’s economic progress and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s leadership, but the kingdom’s standing in the summit will depend on how it tackles the far-reaching consequences of the pandemic and how it manages its regional and international relations.

In this webinar, part of the MENA Program’s online event series, experts will examine how Saudi Arabia will weather the post-COVID economic and political challenges ahead.