Can Science and Religion Ever Agree?

Date and time: Saturday, September 5, 2020, 12 noon to 1:30 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

You are invited to this week’s talk on Baha’i Faith Modern Perspectives. Our weekly event features a qualified speaker who addresses a topic of significance. Each presentation is followed by a question and answer portion. Here is a taste of what our channel has to offer.

Equality

Return of Christ

Harmony of Science and Religion

The Power of Prayer

Everyday challenges

This week’s speaker is Steven Phelps. He is answering whether science and religion can agree. Steven Phelps received bachelor’s degrees in physics and philosophy from Stanford University and a Ph.D. in physics from Princeton University, specializing in cosmology. He served at the Baha’i World Center in Haifa, Israel for 13 years in its Research Department, where he coordinated the indexing and collation of the Baha’i Sacred Writings and their translation from Persian and Arabic into English. During that period he concurrently held a research position in the Physics Department at the Technion University in Haifa and published original research on the masses of nearby galaxies. His recent published research includes a machine-learning test for COVID-19. He currently resides in the Portland area with his wife and three daughters.

https://gmu.zoom.us/j/93794737323