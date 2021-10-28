Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

Can We Talk About Israel?: A Guide for the Curious, Confused, and Conflicted
Mideast Streets

The Media Line Staff
10/29/2021

Starts on Thu, Oct 28, 2021 5:00 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Register here.

About this event

Free livestream.

The video of the livestream will be posted on our Youtube Channel after the event.

After you register, we will follow up with email instructions on how to redeem your ticket and access the event. Please read your Eventbrite email confirmation carefully.

Support authors and local bookstores by purchasing a copy of Can We Talk About Israel? from Skylight Books.

At last, a primer for the Israel/Palestine situation, one of the most complicated conflicts on earth. At last, a way to understand the Israel/Palestinian conflict and controversy from all points of view. Can We Talk About Israel?: A Guide for the Curious, Confused, and Conflicted, raises a question that Jews ask all the time. Can we talk about Israel in a way that won’t jeopardize relationships, provoke arguments, and lead to discord among family and friends? Do you feel as if you need to wade into a discussion about Israel wearing protective gear? In the last few decades, it has become a fraught subject for many American Jews. Daniel Sokatch, listed in the Daily Forward’s “Forward 50” as one of the most influential Jewish thinkers and activists in the country, approaches the subject in a most accessible manner, with illustrations to help us along.

In conversation with Rabbi Sharon Brous of Temple Ikar. Rabbi Sharon Brous founded Temple Ikar in Los Angeles with the intention of welcoming Jews of all genders, ages, races, and interests into an intellectually and culturally thriving community. Rabbi Brous has created a most dynamic Jewish communities around, and is considered to be one of the leading Jewish thinkers in the country.

Daniel Sokatch Photo Credit: Tammi Reinhardt

