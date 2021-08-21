Protecting Truth During Tension

Canada-Arab Artificial Intelligence Forum

The Media Line Staff
08/21/2021

Tue, Aug 24, 2021 9:00 AM - Wed, Aug 25, 2021 12:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

This online event aims to explore and develop new trade and investment opportunities in the AI sector between Canada and the Arab World.

About this event

The Canada Arab Business Council (CABC) will be presenting the first edition of the Canada-Arab Artificial Intelligence Forum on August 24th – 25th, 2021 from 9:00 – 12:00 EDT. This is a FREE event to attend.

Fueled by the fourth industrial revolution and the recent pandemic, governments and businesses across the Middle East are beginning to realize the shift towards AI and advanced technologies in order to diversify from oil and remain sustainable. With the development of nationalistic policies on AI, it is estimated that the Middle East is expected to accrue 2% of the total global benefits of AI in 2030, which is equivalent to US$320 billion. The annual growth is expected to range between 20-34% per year across the region, with the fastest growth in the UAE followed by Saudi Arabia.

According to a recent PwC Middle East study, the contribution of AI to the region’s GDP by Industry are:

  • Retail, Wholesale Trade, Consumer, Accommodation & Food Services – 19%
  • Public sector, including health and education – 18.6%
  • Transport and Logistics – 15.2%
  • Technology, Media, Telecommunications – 14%
  • Financial, Professional, Administrative Services – 13.6%
  • Construction and Manufacturing – 12.4%
  • Energy, Utilities & Resources – 6.3%

If you are a Canadian or Arab AI company, startup or scaleup, don’t miss out on this 2-day informative business program. Hear from senior government and industry experts on a variety of different topics such as opportunities in the region, market-entry strategies and engagement tools that will be needed to build the necessary foundation to enter new markets and capitalize on the strong relationships that Canada and the MENA region enjoy.

About the Canada Arab Business Council (CABC) – is Canada’s only organization which aims to strengthen commercial ties between Canada and the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region by connecting people, businesses and governments.

Please click here to view the program and speaker profiles.

