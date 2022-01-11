Canada-Arab Business Exchange for the Future
22-27 JANUARY 2022

22-27 JANUARY, 2022
About this event
Experience a unique opportunity that gives you first-hand access to MENA’s most innovative, pathbreaking and ambitious sectors that are full of B2B potential. Welcoming all technology-based organizations in Canada across cutting edge technology sectors in finance/fintech, clean energy, artificial intelligence, healthcare, smart city infrastructure and education, and get hands-on business connections with world leaders and influencers in the tech community. The mission will focus on trade, investment and partnership opportunities between Canada and the Arab world.
EXPO 2020 – A BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY
Expo 2020 is the largest world business exposition event taking place from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. Nearly 190 countries are participating showcasing their leading technology sectors. Experience a one-of-a-kind opportunity that will take you around the commercial world. Expo 2020 is where the businesses’ brightest ideas, technology, innovation, cultures, and traditions will meet in one place to bring together the brilliance and the opportunities that each nation has to offer.
OVERVIEW
The Canada Arab Business Council (CABC) is putting together an in-person B2B mission to Dubai and Expo for Canadian companies to in and take advantage of the vast opportunities the UAE and 190 other countries have to offer, as well as to showcase Canadian businesses and their world class technology across all sectors. A business forum, exclusive business presentation, high level government and business connections, networking events and individual one-on-one B2B meetings are some of the activities planned for this trade mission.
DELGATE FEE
Option 1 – [CDN$6,000] – Hotel for 7 nights, Trade Mission, Business Forum, Pre-Arranged B2B Meetings, Networking Receptions and Meals, Site Visits and Mission Ground Transportation (airfare not included)
Option 2 – [CDN$2,950] – Trade Mission, Business Forum, Pre-Arranged B2B Meetings, Networking Receptions and Meals, Site Visits and Mission Ground Transportation (airfare and hotel not included)
PROGRAM DETAILS
A 6-day program of networking and B2B opportunities, including:
- One-on-one B2B meetings with matched businesses in the UAE
- Networking meetings and receptions with government, local business council members and diplomatic representatives in Abu Dhabi and Dubai,
- Market briefings at mission hotel for all participants on doing business in UAE and the Arab world.
- Two-day Business Forum on January 25 and 26 bringing together business leaders from Canada and the Arab world, involving:
- Presentations on areas of business cooperation between Canada and the Arab countries in trade, investment and collaborative partnerships,
- Individual sector presentations featuring new technologies in finance/fintech, clean energy, artificial intelligence, healthcare, smart city infrastructure and education,
- Business meetings using the meeting room facilities at the Canadian and Arab country pavilions at Expo.