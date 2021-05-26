Canada-Israel Securities Ltd. Annual General Meeting 2021

Starts on Thu, May 27, 2021 12:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Israel Bonds Invites you to the CISL Annual General Meeting 2021 – May 27, 2021 at Noon EDT

Special Briefing and Q&A with

Miri Eisin, COL (ret), Intelligence, security & geopolitics expert

Miri Eisin teaches at IDC-Herzliya, and is an associate at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism. She served over 20 years in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), in the Intelligence community. After retiring at the rank of full Colonel, Eisin served as the Israeli government spokesperson in the Second Lebanon War.

