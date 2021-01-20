This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Canadians on The Nile: The ROM, Mummies and Early Exploration in Egypt
Mideast Streets
Egypt
History
Archaeology

Canadians on The Nile: The ROM, Mummies and Early Exploration in Egypt

The Media Line Staff
01/20/2021

Thu, Jan 21, 2021, 7 to 8:30 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Tickets here.

Travel back in time with Egyptologist Laura Ranieri Roy to relive the adventures of the early explorers who ventured down the Nile in the Victorian and Edwardian age. What wonders did they bring back from the Land of the Pharaohs? From Currelly, founder of the Royal Ontario Museum to Niagara Falls own Sydney Barnett, you will learn about travel, exploration, and acquisition in Egypt during the golden age of discovery – including the story of Ramses the 1st and how he originally got to Niagara.

A talk by Laura Ranieri Roy, MA Egyptology and Founder, Ancient Egypt Alive

Laura Ranieri is an Egyptologist (MA University of Toronto), writer and founder of Ancientegyptalive.com. A passionate and dynamic speaker, she has taught, written and presented on ancient Egypt subjects across North America – and developed/ led unique tours to Egypt and North American Museums. Laura has excavated in Egypt at Amarna and South Asasif and in Bulgaria at a classical Greek site. She is passionate about story-telling and bringing the fascinating history of Ancient Egypt Alive to the general public. www.ancientegyptalive.com

Laura did her MA thesis on Charles Currelly’s archaeology and collecting in Egypt as the foundation of the ROM today.

