CANNABIS – LIVE – Global Summit – [Middle East]

Wed, Jan 5, 2022 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

An Exponential Deep Dive Into Cannabis – Trends, Developments & Opportunities – Within The Middle East.

About this event

Overview

Gain valuable and actionable insight into the current and future landscape of: business, investment, trade, regulatory, wellness, cultivation, legalization, research, consumption, and more advancements, developments, and opportunities…

Featuring – expert panels with the industry’s foremost global thought leaders, and virtual expo booths with top global brands…

While enjoying the ability to connect and network with fellow cannapreneurs, investors, consumers, patients, physicians, and professionals – LIVE – online from the comfort of your home, office, or workspace of choice!

Full – agenda, speakers, expo booths, additional details, and – FREE & PAID – registration options available at: https://www.cannabiscolloquia.com

Networking, Virtual Expo Booths, Breakout Segments, and Entertainment are available throughout the full day.

You’ll also have an exclusive opportunity to pop in and out of your preferred segments, along with replay access (depending on ticket selection).

FAQ’s:

– LANGUAGES: This experience will be conducted in several languages, where you’ll have the opportunity to select your preferred language at the start.

– REGISTRATION: Please note, RSVP’ing via Meetup does not confirm, nor grant access. Be sure to secure your access via the main website: www.cannabiscolloquia.com where you’ll enjoy both FREE & PAID – registration options.

– LOCATION: Please note, this experience will be conducted solely online, not in person. In-person opportunities are available for specific experiences.

– AGENDA, SPEAKERS, AND EXHIBITORS: Are listed on the main summit registration website.

– REPLAY: Replay access is available with select ticket options.

– HOW TO ACCESS ONLINE: We’ve created a seamless log-on experience, with no downloading or special browser required. Once you successfully complete your registration (via the main site), you’ll receive an official confirmation email with the LIVE link, with quick and simple access instructions.

– DISCLAIMER: As Cannabis, Hemp, CBD, and THC still remain illegal in various countries across the world. Please note, there will be no selling of cannabis, hemp, CBD, or THC in ANY form.

– ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS: For additional questions, suggestions or feedback, feel free to reach out to our Success Team directly at: success@cannabiscolloquia.com

