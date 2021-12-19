This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line led twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
CANNABIS – LIVE – Global Summit – [Middle East]
Mideast Streets
Cannabis
Dubai
United Arab Emirates

CANNABIS – LIVE – Global Summit – [Middle East]

The Media Line Staff
12/19/2021

Wed, Jan 5, 2022 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

Register here.

An Exponential Deep Dive Into Cannabis – Trends, Developments & Opportunities – Within The Middle East.

About this event

Overview

Gain valuable and actionable insight into the current and future landscape of: business, investment, trade, regulatory, wellness, cultivation, legalization, research, consumption, and more advancements, developments, and opportunities…

Featuring – expert panels with the industry’s foremost global thought leaders, and virtual expo booths with top global brands…

While enjoying the ability to connect and network with fellow cannapreneurs, investors, consumers, patients, physicians, and professionals – LIVE – online from the comfort of your home, office, or workspace of choice!

___________

Full – agenda, speakers, expo booths, additional details, and – FREE & PAID – registration options available at: https://www.cannabiscolloquia.com

For a limited time, receive a special discount with code: EVENTBRITE

___________

Networking, Virtual Expo Booths, Breakout Segments, and Entertainment are available throughout the full day.

You’ll also have an exclusive opportunity to pop in and out of your preferred segments, along with replay access (depending on ticket selection).

___________

FAQ’s:

LANGUAGES: This experience will be conducted in several languages, where you’ll have the opportunity to select your preferred language at the start.

REGISTRATION: Please note, RSVP’ing via Meetup does not confirm, nor grant access. Be sure to secure your access via the main website: www.cannabiscolloquia.com where you’ll enjoy both FREE & PAID – registration options.

LOCATION: Please note, this experience will be conducted solely online, not in person. In-person opportunities are available for specific experiences.

AGENDA, SPEAKERS, AND EXHIBITORS: Are listed on the main summit registration website.

REPLAY: Replay access is available with select ticket options.

HOW TO ACCESS ONLINE: We’ve created a seamless log-on experience, with no downloading or special browser required. Once you successfully complete your registration (via the main site), you’ll receive an official confirmation email with the LIVE link, with quick and simple access instructions.

DISCLAIMER: As Cannabis, Hemp, CBD, and THC still remain illegal in various countries across the world. Please note, there will be no selling of cannabis, hemp, CBD, or THC in ANY form.

ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS: For additional questions, suggestions or feedback, feel free to reach out to our Success Team directly at: success@cannabiscolloquia.com

___________

FREE & PAID – Online Registration Options: www.cannabiscolloquia.com

For a limited time, receive a special discount with code: EVENTBRITE

___________

We Look Forward To Having You Join Us – No Matter Where You Are In The World…

Your Expedition Awaits!

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.