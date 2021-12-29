Casablanca: Not Sure When, But Then! with Matt Davis

Wed, Jan 19, 2022 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM West Africa Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

The world may be on pause and travel an impossibility, but we’re looking forward to seeing friends across the globe!

About this event

Not Sure When, But Then!

The world may be on pause and travel an impossibility, but we’re looking forward to seeing friends across the globe once we know it’s safe for everyone to get together again.

We’re putting up these events to more easily manage announce and on sale when they are possible.

For now ALL EVENTS are REGISTRATION ONLY

Those who register will get an email when we are confident the show can go forward without interruption; this applies to shows not yet officially postponed as well.

TO REGISTER: click the ticketing link, select the only option, add your info, and you’re done!

Until then, we will try to occasionally post fun clips to enjoy as we’re all waiting and going insane.

We look forward to a fun night down the road! Not sure when, but then!

Stay safe out (in) there!

**The January 19th, 2022 date is just a placeholder. We will update all details once we know we can do so without interruption.

Regular Event Info!

Join us for an internationally minded hour of hilarious, challenging comedy!

Stand up meets storytelling in a show written around the world, as Matt Davis stitches a personal narrative underneath ideas developed while performing in over 250 cities across more than 50 countries.

Matt masterfully jokes about language, nationality, & global/regional customs; as well as his and our perceptions of them. Throughout, the show aims a focused message: that we dismiss the equation ‘familiar equals good.’

About Matt Davis

Matt Davis has performed at the prestigious Just for Laughs festival in Montreal, JFL42 in Toronto, Sketch Fest in San Francisco, KLICfest in Malaysia, UICF in Utrecht, Netherlands, the Bengaluru Comedy Festival in India, the Top of the World Comedy Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Fringe World in Perth, Australia, and many others.

In addition to 20+ years of performing, his comedic short films have been featured in collectives at the Film Dayton festival, the LYAO comedy festival, and the Cincinnati Film Festival.

In 2015 Matt launched the World in Jest project to embody the belief that real and imagined borders can be crossed when people prioritize communities of shared interest. By connecting with communities of performing artists across the globe, the project was able to produce over 100 performances across 30 countries in its 13 months; including many where he was the first international or American artist to work with local scenes (Mongolia, Macedonia, Bulgaria, and Bosnia-Herzegovina to name a few). Having evidenced its hypothesis, the World in Jest project was closed. While continuing to tour internationally, Matt Davis has begun working on a larger project and accompanying one-hour show to embody his ethos more fully; of which BadFamiliar is the first step.

Quotes and Such

“Matt Davis is an intellectually-driven stand-up comedy king. He’s real, raw, and relatable. […] Laughter bounced off the walls for his entire show. The audience could not catch a break.”

-FringeFeed, Official Reviewer, Perth, Australia

——-

“Left the audience roaring”

-The Express Tribune Karachi, Pakistan

——

“Near constant peals of laughter”

-UB Post, Ulan Bator, Mongolia

——–

“Matt Davis killed it at Bengaluru Comedy Festival with his surprise special act!”

-Live in Style, Bengaluru, India

——–

“Humour comes easy when it runs in your bones! Great show!”

-StrayDog.in Mumbai, India

——–

“After slaying crowds last year in his Shanghai debut, he’s back again”

-That’s Magazine, Shanghai, China

About the Venue

Due to the ongoing uncertainty we are all currently dealing with, we are not adding venue information to events until we are confident the event will be able to go forward without interruption.

This information will be updated in the announcement email for each show along with ticketing information.

From Now until Then

More info & updates: BadFamiliar.com