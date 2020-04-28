Donate
Celebrate Israel’s 72nd Birthday

The Media Line Staff
04/28/2020

Date and time: April 28, 2020, 7 to 8:30 pm Eastern Daylight Time

Register here.

Celebrate Israel’s 72nd birthday with stories of The Israel Ride and screening of a related film.

For those wanting to celebrate Israel’s 72th birthday, which starts tonight and runs through tomorrow, join us! Link will be sent shortly before event starts to those who sign up here. Details will be included with the link but it’s worth watching 🙂 and will include Allan Friedman sharing pictures from his experiences riding in Israel as well as a one hour film about how Israel is helping solve the global water crisis in places like Africa, India and even CALIFORNIA!

