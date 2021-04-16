Celebrate! with Karim Nagi – Arabiqa

Sat, Apr 17, 2021 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Egyptian-American Karim Nagi introduces viewers to Arab language, dance, and music from a captivating world beyond the headlines.

About this Event

Enjoy a high-energy performance featuring exciting dances and soulful folk music with a variety of traditional instruments, authentic clothing, and lots of audience participation. Egyptian-American Karim Nagi introduces viewers to Arab language, dance, and music from a captivating world beyond the headlines. Clap along to unique rhythms and dances as you learn about these ancient cultural traditions and modern practices.

The Celebrate! series, appropriate for family audiences and children ages 5 and up, highlights America’s rich cultural diversity through the arts. This program is tied directly to President and Mrs. Kennedy’s concern for and support of the arts and culture in a democratic society. Thanks to generous support from AT&T, the Martin Richard Foundation and the Mass Cultural Council all performances are free.

How to View this Virtual Program

A link to view this virtual program will be provided to all who are registered.

Additionally, it will be broadcast on the JFK Library’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/user/JFKLF.