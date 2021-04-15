Celebrate Yom Ha’atzmaut with an Israeli Concert

Starts on Thu, Apr 15, 2021 7:00 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Register here.

To celebrate Israeli Independence Day, we are incredibly excited to invite you to our Jewish Rock Radio All-Star Yom Ha’atzmaut Concert!

About this Event

This online concert features some of our favorite Jewish music superstars, such as David Broza, Josh Nelson, Chava Mirel, Rick Recht, Rabbi Lisa Silverstein, Laurie Akers, Nefesh Mountain, Rabbi Josh Warshawsky, Nativ & Hevruta Gap Year Students in Israel. There will also be VERY special guest speakers!

This promises to be an upbeat and toe-tapping evening!