Celebrating Abundance: Queer + Trans Voices Virtual Reading
Mideast Streets
LGBTQ+

Celebrating Abundance: Queer + Trans Voices Virtual Reading

The Media Line Staff
01/14/2021

Sun, Jan 17, 2021, 12 noon to 2 pm Central Standard Time (UTC+6)

Register here.

A celebration of our recent issue, Mizna: Queer + Trans Voices, featuring sixteen authors from the issue.

On January 17th, we’re celebrating our most recent issue Mizna: Queer + Trans Voices in abundance! This virtual reading features SIXTEEN authors, Dina Abdulhadi, Rasha Abdulhadi, Kamee Abrahamian, Danielle Badra, Ahimsa Timoteo Bodhrán, Michael Chang, Tarik Dobbs, Hazem Fahmy, Carissa Halston, Ghinwa Jawhari, Mena Kamel, Nour Kamel, Aiya Sakr, Omar Sakr, Mejduline B. Shomali, and Fargo Tbakhi, whose works are published in the issue.

When: January 17, 12 noon to 2 pm Central Standard Time (UTC+6)

Where: Zoom (RSVP required) + Facebook livestream

About Mizna: Queer + Trans Voices

The summer 2020 issue of Mizna is guest-edited by Zeyn Joukhadar and speaks to bodily autonomy, embodiment, and self-determination within a queer, transgender, SWANA, and Muslim lens. Mizna: Queer + Trans Voices bears witness to our rich history, and imagines futures for ourselves. Within these pages, we not only exist, and are loved, and are beautiful; we create magic. We turn our eyes toward worlds of our own making. Read Zeyn’s foreword to the issue here.

>>HOW TO PARTICIPATE<<

In addition to the limited-capacity Zoom reading (RSVP required), this event will be livestreamed on Facebook.

>>ACCESSIBILITY<<

This reading will be live-captioned in English, and the full program will be available for viewing post-event.

