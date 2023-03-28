Donate
Celebrating Ramadan and Tunisian Cultural Heritage – Hello from Tunisia!
Mideast Streets
Tunisia
Ramadan

The Media Line Staff
03/28/2023

Sun, 2 Apr 2023 16:00 - 17:30 Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Welcome to our MACFEST Iftar (breaking of the fast in Ramadan) from Tunisia and a celebration of Tunisian cultural heritage.

We are delighted to offer you a taste of Tunisian food and traditional garments from the seaside city of Sousse, live Oud performance, Roman and Islamic heritage and a brief view of Ramadan traditions between old and new.

Hosted by: Aicha Boubaker, Ahmed Alaya (Artist)

