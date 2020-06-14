Donate
Centre for Access to Justice and Inclusion – Opening Address

The Media Line Staff
06/14/2020

Date and time: Thursday, June 18, 2020, 4 to 5 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

You are invited to the Opening Address for the Centre for Access to Justice and Inclusion by Baroness Nicholson of Winterbourne.

The Centre for Access to Justice and Inclusion promotes the important values of access to justice and inclusion through research, dialogue and policy initiatives.

The opening address will be delivered by Baroness Nicholson of Winterbourne. She is the founder and chairperson of AMAR Foundation. She started AMAR in 1991 in response to Saddam Hussein’s systematic persecution and extermination of the Marsh Arabs, and it has now grown to become one of the leading charities in the Middle East.

Baroness Nicholson is a member of the House of Lords and has recently been appointed as the chairman of the House of Lords Sexual Violence in Conflict Committee. She chairs the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Foreign Affairs and was a member of the influential ad-hoc Soft Power Committee. She has taken part in many election observer missions to countries such as Pakistan, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Iraq, Russia, Moldova, Kenya and Zambia, and was chief international observer twice in Yemen and Armenia.

She was a member of the European Parliament for 10 years and served as vice president of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, Human Rights, Common Defense, and Security Policy. She also served as a rapporteur for Iraq, Kashmir, and Romania. She continues to serve on the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and is the former chairman of the Interparliamentary Standing Delegation between the European Parliament and Iraq.

Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
