Chaos in the Middle East: Virtual Talk with Gilles Kepel

Date and time: Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 12 noon to 12:40 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Leading French scholar Gilles Kepel and New York Times journalist Robert F. Worth discuss the Middle East in the context of the TV show The Bureau.

Moderated by Robert F. Worth

LIVE on Zoom and Facebook, in English, 40 minutes with Q&A

Dive into the world of Middle East history and politics that paint the backdrop of the French television show The Bureau.

As Season 5 of the acclaimed spy series launches in the United States, Gilles Kepel, a leading French scholar of Middle East studies, joins us for a special talk separating fiction from reality.

In a conversation with New York Times journalist, Robert F. Worth, who was the paper’s Beirut bureau chief from 2007 to 2011, Kepel will present findings from his latest book, Away from Chaos: The Middle East and the Challenge to the West.

Together, they will discuss the causes of tension in the Middle East and its current prospects in light of the COVID-19 crisis, while sharing their personal experiences and observations.

Free and open to all. A Zoom link will be sent to the RSVP list on the day of the event. Participants are invited to ask questions on Zoom and Facebook.

Learn more at fiaf.org.

Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to FIAF when you RSVP. Your gift makes programs like these possible and sustains FIAF during these unprecedented times.