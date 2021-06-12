Protecting Truth During Tension

Chasdei Hashem! S.Y. Agnon & Shtisel
Chasdei Hashem! S.Y. Agnon & Shtisel

The Media Line Staff
06/12/2021

Sun, Jun 13, 2021 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Exploring intertextual connections between Israeli TV and Jewish literature and tradition.

About this event

Jerusalism and Tel Aviv Review of Books are proud to present a talk by Rabbi Jeffrey Saks, Director of Research at Jerusalem’s Agnon House, about references to Hebrew literature’s only Nobel laureate in the hit TV series.

Chasdei Hashem! The third season of the incredibly popular Israeli TV show Shtisel has arrived on Netflix, capturing the hearts of viewers around the world. It seems that religious and secular, Jew and Gentile alike are captivated with its depiction of this Ultra-Orthodox Jerusalem family. How can we understand this phenomenon? How is the show in dialogue with Jewish and world culture? One aspect which has gone largely overlooked is the impact of S.Y. Agnon, Hebrew literature’s only Nobel laureate, on Shtisel. Along with other classics, from Talmud to Tolstoy to Bashevis-Singer, Agnon’s writings appear often just off-screen, helping to shape the show’s themes and motives. Nu, nu, join us for a discussion of these topics. Shkoyach!

To join the Zoom meeting you need to register for the event. (Those who register will receive a link to the Zoom session via email.) The event will also be broadcast live through the Jerusalism Facebook Page. For updates and links about the featured artist and panel guests, check out the Facebook Event Page.

Rabbi Jeffrey Saks is the Director of Research at Jerusalem’s Agnon House, and the series editor of the S.Y. Agnon Library at Toby Press. Editor of the journal TRADITION, he is the founding director of ATID and its WebYeshiva.org program, and serves on the editorial board of TARB.

Tel Aviv Review of Books

The Tel Aviv Review of Books is an online, English-language magazine dealing with all aspects of the Israeli world of letters. The TARB seeks to become the preeminent venue for intellectual discussions about Israeli politics, society, art and culture, covering the broadest possible spectrum of perspectives and opinions in Israel and about Israel for an international audience. The journal includes reviews, interviews, and long-form essays dealing with the major issues of the day from perspectives across the Israeli political, religious, and social spectrum. It also features work by international commentators on Israel. Read more on the TARB site.

Jerusalism

Jerusalism is an initiative to promote Israeli literature in English. Event info is regularly updated through the Jerusalism Facebook Page. Jerusalism is currently fundraising to build a website and expand our online programming. Please visit the Jerusalism Patreon Page and consider contributing to our grassroots literary efforts. We have some big plans for future programing, and together we can make them happen!

Tickets — Voluntary Donation

The event is free, though we ask that if you have the means, please donate an amount of your choice when registering. The proceeds will go to Jerusalism to support their ongoing literary efforts.

How does it work?

This event will be held over ZOOM.

***The link for the event will be provided after registration.***

For those who successfully registered and cannot find the link, please check your filtered emails for a message from Jerusalism/Eventbrite.

Download and install ZOOM for desktop or mobile devices https://zoom.us/download

Please arrive 5-10mins in advance to ensure you’re connected and ready to go.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow's journalists.

You rely on us and we're relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
