Date and time: July 6, 2020 to August 27, 2020, 10 am to 12 noon Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here by June 19, 2020.

Learn the Turkish language from the comfort of your home!

For students who are looking to learn new skills during this pandemic, the Yunus Emre Institute has a great educational opportunity for you! Registration for Children’s Turkish Language Courses level is now open, and we would like to invite you to register.

Turkish is one of the oldest languages on earth and has deep roots in both the modern and ancient worlds, and is spoken in Turkey, Cyprus, and various countries in Europe and the Middle East. We encourage you to join us online to expand your cultural and linguistic horizons and register for Intensive Turkish Language Courses this summer. We look forward to welcoming you to our institution!

CHILDREN’S TURKISH LANGUAGE COURSE [summer 2020]

COURSE FEE: FREE

TEXTBOOK: FREE (will be provided online)

CLASS FOR CHILDREN AGES 7 – 10: Monday, July 6, 2020 – Wednesday, August 26, 2020

CLASS FOR CHILDREN AGES 11 – 14: Tuesday, July 7, 2020 – Thursday, August 27, 2020

SCHEDULE FOR CHILDREN AGES 7 – 10: MONDAY/WEDNESDAY: 10 am – 12 noon Eastern Time.

SCHEDULE FOR CHILDREN AGES 11- 14: TUESDAY/THURSDAY: 10 am – 12 noon Eastern Time.

COURSE FAQS

How long does the course last? Lessons take place twice a week over 8 weeks and last 2 hours each. Who is the course for? The course is aimed at a wide range of children with a general interest in Turkish. No prior knowledge of Turkish is required as the course is for complete beginners. How is the course taught? The course will be conducted online via Zoom. A communicative approach is used. All four skills (speaking, reading, listening and writing) are practiced, with the main emphasis on speaking. Students engage in interactive language activities, participating in group and pair work according to a syllabus based on systematic grammatical progression. Textbook and exercise book. Students are will receive a digital copy of the Yunus Emre Institute’s textbook from the institution during their first week of the course.

Your student’s enrollment to our Children’s Turkish Language Courses [Summer 2020] is not successful until you complete and submit our official “course application form” and personal statement video that will be sent to your provided email after registering for the class.