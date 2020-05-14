Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mideast Streets
China
Middle East
COVID-19
Iran
Gulf States

China-Mideast Relations During COVID-19 Pandemic

The Media Line Staff
05/14/2020

Date and time: May 19, 2020, 1 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Speakers:

  • Jon Alterman, senior vice president, Zbigniew Brzezinski Chair in Global Security and Geostrategy; director, Middle East Program, Center for Strategic and International Studies
  • Jonathan Fulton, assistant professor of political science, Zayed University
  • Yu Jie, senior research fellow on China, Asia-Pacific Program, Chatham House
  • Niu Xinchun, director and research professor, Institute of Middle East Studies, China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations
  • Moderator: Champa Patel, director, Asia-Pacific Program, Chatham House

Overview:

Over the past months, tensions between China and the United States have risen significantly as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. The strained relationship between the two global powers is also shifting the dynamics between China and countries in the Middle East, which, amid the twin oil price drop and COVID-19 shocks, have to also manage tensions between China and the US.

In this webinar, organized by Chatham House’s MENA and Asia-Pacific Programs, experts will discuss the changing relationship between China and the Middle East and assess the impact of Beijing’s pandemic diplomacy with a particular focus on Iran and the Arab Gulf states. Panelists will also consider how China will seek to strengthen its relationship with MENA states while balancing potential constraints in its Belt and Road Initiative investments.

Didn’t receive a confirmation email? Follow us on Facebook to watch the webinar live.

All attendees will have the chance to submit questions via the Q&A option in the Zoom webinar and these can be submitted anonymously. Please do not submit questions in advance of the event or via the chat function during the event. Speakers will endeavor to answer as many questions as possible in the time allocated for Q&A.

Event contact: Reni Zhelyazkova, coordinator, MENA Program

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.